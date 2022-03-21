DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,659 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

