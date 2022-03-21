DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.
Shares of NYSE DV opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44.
In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,659 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
