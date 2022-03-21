Citigroup Trims Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price to €207.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

