Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $294.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.91.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in FedEx by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

