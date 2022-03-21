Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will announce $105.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $464.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $86.40 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

