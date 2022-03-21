Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

