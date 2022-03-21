Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €224.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €224.00 ($246.15) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €247.80 ($272.31).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €153.92 ($169.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €174.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.08. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

