Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

