AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

