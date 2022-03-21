CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVR Energy stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

