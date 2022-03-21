AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

