Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.56 on Friday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

