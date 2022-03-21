Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.56 on Friday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
