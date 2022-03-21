Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

