Robert W. Baird Increases AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $95.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $93.19 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

