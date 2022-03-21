NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.38.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

