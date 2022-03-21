Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Brilliant Earth Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BRLT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last three months.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

