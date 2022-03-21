Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.98.

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.63. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

