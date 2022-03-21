Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

