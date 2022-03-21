Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.99. The firm has a market cap of £291.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. IDOX’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

