Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Raised to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($37.71) price target on the stock.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.71) price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225 ($54.94).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.05) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24). The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,817.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,349.29.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

