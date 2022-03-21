Netcall (LON:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on the stock.

LON NET opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.51. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £83.09 million and a PE ratio of 69.38.

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

