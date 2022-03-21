Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.95.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 395,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

