Critical Comparison: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Solar and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 14 6 0 2.18 NXP Semiconductors 1 8 12 1 2.59

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $87.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $238.52, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than First Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.82 $468.69 million $4.38 17.72 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.57 $1.87 billion $6.82 28.21

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 16.03% 8.06% 6.46% NXP Semiconductors 16.91% 34.33% 12.70%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats First Solar on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

