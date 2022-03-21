$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.28 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 171.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

