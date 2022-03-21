Financial Analysis: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) versus National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.50 $174.51 million $0.74 3.95 National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 9.56 $105.25 million $0.95 64.46

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust 12.62% 6.90% 2.46% National Storage Affiliates Trust 17.97% 5.92% 2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

