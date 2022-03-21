Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

