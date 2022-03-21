Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will post $27.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.28 million and the lowest is $24.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.60 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

