Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.