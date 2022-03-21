European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “
Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.
European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
