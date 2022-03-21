European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

