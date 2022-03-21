GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

