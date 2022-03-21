Citizens (CIA) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Citizens to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.74 Citizens Competitors $19.78 billion $1.61 billion 9.83

Citizens’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citizens and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 608 2092 2295 84 2.37

Citizens presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.65%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.39% 8.07% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens competitors beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

