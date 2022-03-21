Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get MediWound alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

MDWD stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.