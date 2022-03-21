Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ARTNA opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

