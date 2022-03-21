DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $576.03 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

