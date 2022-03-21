DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $576.03 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.26.
About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
