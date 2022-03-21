Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Koss has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 373.69 and a beta of -1.92.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koss by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koss by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.