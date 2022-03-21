Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,768. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $17,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

