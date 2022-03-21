Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
NASDAQ SYNL opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Synalloy (Get Rating)
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synalloy (SYNL)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.