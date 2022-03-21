Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Get Synalloy alerts:

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synalloy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy (Get Rating)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.