Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report $62.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $256.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CPF opened at $28.10 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 76.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

