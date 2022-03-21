Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

