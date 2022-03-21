NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044 in the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $13,600,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

