Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.33. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

