Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Integer stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.33. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
