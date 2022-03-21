Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 342.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 67.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

