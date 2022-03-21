Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) to “Hold”

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Valens stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

