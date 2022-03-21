VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 97.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

