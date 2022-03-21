Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

