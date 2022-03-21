Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
USIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67.
About Usio (Get Rating)
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
