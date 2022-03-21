Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

USIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

