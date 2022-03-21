Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.33.
NYSE:LLY opened at $287.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.