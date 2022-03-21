Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY opened at $287.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

