Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.36 ($22.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.97. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

