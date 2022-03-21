Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to post sales of $402.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.34 million to $403.69 million. National Instruments reported sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

