The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €68.90 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

