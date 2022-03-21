Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.70 ($18.35).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SFQ opened at €8.60 ($9.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.61. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($15.92). The company has a market capitalization of $390.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.